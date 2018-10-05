NBA Monitoring Mavericks Response to Additional Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Within Workplace

Additional allegations came to light just two weeks after the the Mavericks released an investigative report into sexual harassment within their organization.

By Emily Caron
October 05, 2018

The Mavericks' longtime team photographer was accused by several anonymous female employees of sexual misconduct, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The allegations come just two weeks after the franchise released an investigative report that confirmed "numerous instances of sexual harassment." On Friday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver responded during a news conference in Shanghai, ahead of a Mavericks preseason game. 

"We were aware of those additional allegations and we are monitoring how they are responding to them," Silver said. 

According to The Dallas Morning News, photographer Danny Bollinger was accused by several anonymous female employees of having a history of propositioning female co-workers and making lewd comments in the workplace.

The new allegations against Bollinger were not included in the 43-page report released Sept. 19 at the conclusion of the seven-month independent investigation into sexual harassment within the Mavericks' offices. The investigation, led by former New Jersey Attorney General Anne Milgram and Evan Krutoy, an ex-prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's office, corroborated allegations that first came to light in a Sports Illustrated story in February but omitted details of Bollinger's alleged behaviors. Two of the women told the Morning News that they informed investigators about Bollinger's misconduct.

Silver said Friday morning that Bollinger was not included in the report as investigators chose "not to make public allegations that were brought by employees who chose to remain anonymous." The commissioner confirmed that Bollinger was sent home from the Mavs' trip to China on Thursday after the league office was been informed of the allegations against him. 

NBA
Assessing the Mavericks' Workplace Investigation and Placing the Penalties in Context

Bollinger, 50, has worked in the Mavericks' marketing department for more than 18 years, spanning Mark Cuban's ownership, although he and Cuban were acquainted before he joined the organization. A 2002 Sports Illustrated story details how Bollinger, a longtime friend of Cuban, introduced the Mavericks owner to his future wife, Tiffany Stewart, in 1997. Bollinger was dating Stewart's sister, Jamie, at the time. The Morning News reported allegations by two unnamed women that Bollinger propositioned them for sex multiple times. Another reportedly said he showed her inappropriate photos of Mavericks dancers and female fans while at work.

These additional accusations come light after the investigation found "a corporate culture rife with misogyny and predatory sexual behavior" that took place for years in and around the Mavericks organization. Former team CEO and president Terdema Ussery, who left the Mavericks in 2015, former team reporter Earl K. Sneed, who was fired the day the SI story came out, and Chris Hyde, a former team ticket executive, were the main subjects of the investigation.

Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall, who took over after the rampant misconduct came to light, told the Morning News the Mavs are conducting their “own internal investigations," though she didn't mention Bollinger. 

“We responded fully to the findings of the independent investigation and took immediate and complete action before the press conference,” Marshall said. “Our complaint processes are working and any resulting personnel action is a matter of employee privacy. We were transparent about the findings of the independent investigation. Our own internal investigations will not yield transparency. It's private. It's the normal course of doing business.”

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)