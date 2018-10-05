The Mavericks' longtime team photographer was accused by several anonymous female employees of sexual misconduct, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The allegations come just two weeks after the franchise released an investigative report that confirmed "numerous instances of sexual harassment." On Friday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver responded during a news conference in Shanghai, ahead of a Mavericks preseason game.

"We were aware of those additional allegations and we are monitoring how they are responding to them," Silver said.

According to The Dallas Morning News, photographer Danny Bollinger was accused by several anonymous female employees of having a history of propositioning female co-workers and making lewd comments in the workplace.

The new allegations against Bollinger were not included in the 43-page report released Sept. 19 at the conclusion of the seven-month independent investigation into sexual harassment within the Mavericks' offices. The investigation, led by former New Jersey Attorney General Anne Milgram and Evan Krutoy, an ex-prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's office, corroborated allegations that first came to light in a Sports Illustrated story in February but omitted details of Bollinger's alleged behaviors. Two of the women told the Morning News that they informed investigators about Bollinger's misconduct.

Silver said Friday morning that Bollinger was not included in the report as investigators chose "not to make public allegations that were brought by employees who chose to remain anonymous." The commissioner confirmed that Bollinger was sent home from the Mavs' trip to China on Thursday after the league office was been informed of the allegations against him.

Bollinger, 50, has worked in the Mavericks' marketing department for more than 18 years, spanning Mark Cuban's ownership, although he and Cuban were acquainted before he joined the organization. A 2002 Sports Illustrated story details how Bollinger, a longtime friend of Cuban, introduced the Mavericks owner to his future wife, Tiffany Stewart, in 1997. Bollinger was dating Stewart's sister, Jamie, at the time. The Morning News reported allegations by two unnamed women that Bollinger propositioned them for sex multiple times. Another reportedly said he showed her inappropriate photos of Mavericks dancers and female fans while at work.

These additional accusations come light after the investigation found "a corporate culture rife with misogyny and predatory sexual behavior" that took place for years in and around the Mavericks organization. Former team CEO and president Terdema Ussery, who left the Mavericks in 2015, former team reporter Earl K. Sneed, who was fired the day the SI story came out, and Chris Hyde, a former team ticket executive, were the main subjects of the investigation.

Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall, who took over after the rampant misconduct came to light, told the Morning News the Mavs are conducting their “own internal investigations," though she didn't mention Bollinger.

“We responded fully to the findings of the independent investigation and took immediate and complete action before the press conference,” Marshall said. “Our complaint processes are working and any resulting personnel action is a matter of employee privacy. We were transparent about the findings of the independent investigation. Our own internal investigations will not yield transparency. It's private. It's the normal course of doing business.”