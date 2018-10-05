Report: Timberwolves, Clippers Discussing Deal for Jimmy Butler

Minnesota's asking price has reportedly been "too high" in trade talks with the Clippers.

By Jenna West
October 05, 2018

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly engaged in ongoing discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves concerning a trade for forward Jimmy Butler, according to Yahoo Sports.

Minnesota's asking price has reportedly been "too high" and has included multiple players and picks. While the Timberwolves are looking to acquire forward Tobias Harris, the Clippers do not intend to give him up, reports Yahoo Sports.

The Timberwolves have reportedly not "fully engaged" with the Clippers' offers because head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau hopes Butler will change his mind regarding his trade request.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Miami Heat were pushing the Timberwolves to accept a revised deal for Butler. According to the report, the Timberwolves would prefer center Bam Adebayo, guard Josh Richardson and a protected 2019 first-round pick in exchange for Butler.

The forward has desired a trade since the beginning of the summer and has told the team he has no plans to re-sign with them in 2019. Butler is slated to be a free agent next summer and will make $19.8 million this season. Some of the teams in which he has expressed interest in being traded to include the Nets and Knicks.

Minnesota's regular season starts Oct. 17 against the San Antonio Spurs.

