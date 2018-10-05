76ers' JJ Redick Booed by Fans in China During Preseason Game

Redick was booed by fans at a preseason game in China after his accidental use of a racial slur in a video earlier this year.

By Jenna West
October 05, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard JJ Redick did not receive an especially warm welcome from fans during the team's Friday preseason game in China.

Fans booed Redick every time he touched the ball in the Sixers' 120–114 win over the Dallas Mavericks due to his accidental use of a racial slur earlier this year. 

"It was the most polite booing that I've ever received in my life," Redick told ESPN. "I mean, they booed and they cheered. It was like, 'We're mad at you, but we appreciate the way you shoot a basketball.'"

Last winter, Redick and several NBA players made a video with Chinese media company Tencent to wish fans a happy Chinese New Year. Redick stumbled over his line and appeared to use a racial slur toward Chinese fans. He apologized in February after the video's release, saying he was "tongue tied" and has "love and respect" for NBA fans in China.

Redick was perfect in Friday's game, making all 10 of his shots and scoring 28 points. The guard was also 7-for-7 from the three-point range.

