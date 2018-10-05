Seattle's KeyArena, set to undergo $700 million renovations over the next few years, hosted its final scheduled event on Friday night, an NBA exhibition contest between the Warriors and the Kings.

Golden State forward Kevin Durant spent his first professional season in Seattle after the SuperSonics chose him in the first round of the 2007 draft. He was the franchise's final first-round selection before its move to Oklahoma City.

Ahead of taking the floor, Durant treated fans during pregame festivities by greeting them and signing autographs while dressed in a Shawn Kemp throwback Sonics jersey. He even kept the uniform on during pregame introductions.

KD rolling out in a Shawn Kemp jersey in Seattle 👀



(via @Kyle_Ramos) pic.twitter.com/3RAct4ubWF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 6, 2018

Durant also addressed the crowd, shouting out the reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm before expressing gratitude for Seattle's basketball fans.

Kevin Durant addresses the crowd pregame in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/UI4p0M7ENu — NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2018

"I know it’s been a rough 10 years," Durant said. "NBA is back in Seattle for the night, but hopefully, it’s back forever, soon."

On Sept. 24, the Seattle City Council unanimously approved plans to renovate KeyArena with the goal of netting the city an NHL expansion team and potentially an NBA team. Earlier this summer, the Storm and the University of Washington agreed to allow the WNBA team to play at Alaska Airlines Arena while renovations on KeyArena take place, according to the Seattle Times.