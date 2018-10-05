Watch: Kevin Durant Returns to Key Arena, Tells Crowd He Hopes Basketball Returns to Seattle

Warriors forward Kevin Durant sported a Shawn Kemp SuperSonics jersey and addressed the crowd at Key Arena ahead of an exhibition on Friday.

By Kaelen Jones
October 05, 2018

Seattle's KeyArena, set to undergo $700 million renovations over the next few years, hosted its final scheduled event on Friday night, an NBA exhibition contest between the Warriors and the Kings.

Golden State forward Kevin Durant spent his first professional season in Seattle after the SuperSonics chose him in the first round of the 2007 draft. He was the franchise's final first-round selection before its move to Oklahoma City.

Ahead of taking the floor, Durant treated fans during pregame festivities by greeting them and signing autographs while dressed in a Shawn Kemp throwback Sonics jersey. He even kept the uniform on during pregame introductions.

Durant also addressed the crowd, shouting out the reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm before expressing gratitude for Seattle's basketball fans.

"I know it’s been a rough 10 years," Durant said. "NBA is back in Seattle for the night, but hopefully, it’s back forever, soon."

On Sept. 24, the Seattle City Council unanimously approved plans to renovate KeyArena with the goal of netting the city an NHL expansion team and potentially an NBA team. Earlier this summer, the Storm and the University of Washington agreed to allow the WNBA team to play at Alaska Airlines Arena while renovations on KeyArena take place, according to the Seattle Times.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)