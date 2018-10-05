Analyzing the NBA GM Survey: Who Has the Best Shot at Winning MVP?

Quickly

  • The NBA released the results of its annual general managers survey and LeBron James was voted most likely to win MVP. The Open Floor Podcast analyzes the results and the candidates.
By Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver
October 05, 2018

It's never too early for MVP debates. The Open Floor Podcast dives into this season's award narrative and checks in on preseason candidates Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis. 

(Listen to the latest Open Floor podcast here. The following transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Ben Golliver: Is there any chance Kevin Durant or Stephen Curry winds up winning MVP if Golden State is like easily the league’s best team this season? Does one of those guys have an MVP push in them or are they not even going to try? Because it seems like GM’s ranked the MVP survey what they felt who the top 5 players were opposed to who may actually win MVP.

I always defend KD but I do think it is kind of difficult to manufacture his MVP case. What is the narrative for him this season that is different from past seasons? He really struggled to get much attention in previous years. Obviously he is going to be incredible on the court but we know MVP voting tends to go past that. I also thought that it was interesting that the Eastern Conference wasn’t really represented. It seemed like all the GM’s were saying that all of the best players play in the West.

Andrew Sharp: As far as the KD thing, I don’t it is as crazy as you do and it’s actually because of something you said on the MVP podcast we did like a month ago. There’s a pretty plausible scenario where Golden State wins 68-69-70 wins and they are so much better than everybody else, that it would be almost uncomfortable to give the MVP to like Anthony Davis with 51 wins and I think that’s realistic for both Durant and Curry.

I like the idea that DeMarcus Cousins kinda revitalized them to keep them engaged in a way that they weren’t last year. I am not as quick to write off Durant and I also think Curry belongs right next to him. It’s a toss up between those two and it comes down to who is more outrageous on a nightly basis, which again, can go either way.

NBA
2018-19 NBA Preview: Who Will Be the Biggest Surprise Team?

Golliver: For Giannis and Steph to each only get one vote … that could look really funny towards the end of the season.

Sharp: And the case for Giannis is basically the same as Anthony Davis. Both of them are going to be out of this world every night.  I don’t know if Anthony Davis is going to have quite as many wins to really roundup his case, whereas Giannis is going to be in the East. He is coming off what you called “player tanking”. The Bucks were reputation tanking last year….

Golliver: They were coach tanking.

Sharp: They were definitely coach tanking and I think there is room for them to leap forward in a way that’s going to underscore how incredible Giannis is. So I like his chances.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)