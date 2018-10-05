Lorenzen Wright's Ex-Wife Found Competent to Stand Trial

Wright was found dead in Memphis in July 2010.

October 05, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A doctor has found the jailed ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright mentally competent to stand trial.

Shelby County Criminal Court judge Lee Coffee said Friday that he’s been informed by Dr. Wyatt Nichols that Sherra Wright can advise her lawyers and help with her defense against charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in her ex-husband’s slaying.

Coffee had ordered a mental evaluation of Sherra Wright.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was found riddled with bullet wounds in a swampy field in Memphis in July 2010. He was missing for 10 days before his body was found.

Three Billboards Outside Memphis: Lorenzen Wright's Mother Seeks Justice

Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Ray Turner were indicted in December. Turner also is charged with first-degree murder. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Lorenzen Wright played 13 seasons in the NBA.

