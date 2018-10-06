Celtics guard Marcus Smart was ejected during the first quarter of Boston's preseason matchup against the Cavaliers after pushing J.R. Smith in the back.

The shove came after big man Aron Baynes got tangled up with Smith near the basket. Baynes swung Smith around, resulting in Smith getting scrappy with Baynes. Smart got in the middle of the altercation by running up and pushing Smith from behind before squaring up with his fists raised. Teammates Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier rushed to separate the two before punches were thrown.

JR Smith didn't seem to mind the Cavs-Celtics preseason scuffle. pic.twitter.com/zldvwpMLsC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 7, 2018

Smith seemed to wave at Smart as he was being ejected from the game.

Baynes received a personal foul after the scuffle, while Smith was assessed both a personal and technical foul.

