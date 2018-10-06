Watch: Marcus Smart Ejected for Shoving J.R. Smith in the Back During Aron Baynes Scuffle

Marcus Smart and J.R. Smith were at the center of a scuffle when the Celtics played the Cavs on Saturday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 06, 2018

Celtics guard Marcus Smart was ejected during the first quarter of Boston's preseason matchup against the Cavaliers after pushing J.R. Smith in the back.

The shove came after big man Aron Baynes got tangled up with Smith near the basket. Baynes swung Smith around, resulting in Smith getting scrappy with Baynes. Smart got in the middle of the altercation by running up and pushing Smith from behind before squaring up with his fists raised. Teammates Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier rushed to separate the two before punches were thrown.

Smith seemed to wave at Smart as he was being ejected from the game. 

Baynes received a personal foul after the scuffle, while Smith was assessed both a personal and technical foul.

Follow the game here

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)