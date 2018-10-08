J.R. Smith, Marcus Smart Fined for Altercation During Cavs-Celtics Preseason Game

The altercation occurred when J.R. Smith initially got tangled up with Aron Baynes, but Marcus Smart got in the middle.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 08, 2018

Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Cavaliers guard-forward J.R. Smith have been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation on Saturday, the NBA announced Monday. 

The altercation occurred when Aron Baynes got tangled up with Smith during the first quarter of Boston's preseason loss to Cleveland. Baynes swung Smith around, resulting in Smith getting scrappy with Baynes. Smart got in the middle of the altercation by running up and pushing Smith from behind before squaring up with his fists raised. Teammates intervened before punches were thrown.

Smart, who was ejected from the game, was fined $25,000 for escalating an on-court altercation by shoving Smith from behind. Smith, who received a technical foul, was fined $15,000 for initiating the altercation.

Following the game, Smart told reporters he would meet Smith "in the back" afterwards. Smith posted a response on Twitter, telling Smart to "meet me on the street."

