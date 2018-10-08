Longtime Mavericks' team photographer Danny Bollinger was fired Friday following an investigation into several allegations of workplace sexual harassment, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

According to The News, the team opened its investigation into Bollinger's alleged misconduct days after the NBA released the findings of a 43-page report into previously reported sexual harassment claims within the team's business office.

Bollinger was told to return home from the team's eight-day trip to China on Thursday after the investigation provided evidence of inappropriate actions, The News reports. On Friday, Bollinger had a meeting with some of the Mavericks' executive leadership and was fired.

Multiple anonymous female employees accused Bollinger of making lewd comments in the workplace along with propositioning co-workers for sex and showing inappropriate photos of Mavericks' dancers and fans.

On Friday, commissioner Adam Silver said the league was already aware of the allegations against Bollinger and it was, "monitoring how they are responding to them." Silver added that the allegations against Bollinger were not mentioned in the report from Sept. 19 because investigators chose "not to make public allegations that were brought by employees who chose to remain anonymous."

Bollinger, 50, worked in the Mavericks' marketing department for more than 18 years, spanning Mark Cuban's ownership of the team. A 2002 Sports Illustrated story details how Bollinger, a longtime friend of Cuban, introduced the Mavericks owner to his future wife, Tiffany Stewart, in 1997.