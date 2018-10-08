Report: Mavericks Fire Team Photographer After Investigation Into Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Dallas Mavericks sent Danny Bollinger home from the team's preseason trip to China on Thursday before he was reportedly fired.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 08, 2018

Longtime Mavericks' team photographer Danny Bollinger was fired Friday following an investigation into several allegations of workplace sexual harassment, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

According to The News, the team opened its investigation into Bollinger's alleged misconduct days after the NBA released the findings of a 43-page report into previously reported sexual harassment claims within the team's business office.

Bollinger was told to return home from the team's eight-day trip to China on Thursday after the investigation provided evidence of inappropriate actions, The News reports. On Friday, Bollinger had a meeting with some of the Mavericks' executive leadership and was fired.

Multiple anonymous female employees accused Bollinger of making lewd comments in the workplace along with propositioning co-workers for sex and showing inappropriate photos of Mavericks' dancers and fans.

On Friday, commissioner Adam Silver said the league was already aware of the allegations against Bollinger and it was, "monitoring how they are responding to them." Silver added that the allegations against Bollinger were not mentioned in the report from Sept. 19 because investigators chose "not to make public allegations that were brought by employees who chose to remain anonymous."

Bollinger, 50, worked in the Mavericks' marketing department for more than 18 years, spanning Mark Cuban's ownership of the team. A 2002 Sports Illustrated story details how Bollinger, a longtime friend of Cuban, introduced the Mavericks owner to his future wife, Tiffany Stewart, in 1997.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)