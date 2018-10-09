The Phoenix Suns are reportedly interested in hiring interim general manager James Jones full time, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jones, the team's vice president of basketball operations, and assistant general manager Trevor Bukstein were selected to handle general manager duties for the interim after Phoenix fired GM Ryan McDonough on Sunday.

Since starting with the Suns in 2013, McDonough went on to hire three different head coaches during that time. The Suns have gone 155-255 over five seasons. Last year, they fired coach Earl Watson just three games into the season.

In July 2017, the Suns hired Jones, a former NBA player. Jones spent two of his 14 sesaons in the NBA with the Suns.

Phoenix opens its regular season at home on Oct. 17 against the Dallas Mavericks. This season, Igor Kokoskov will take over the coaching duties and will look to improve on last year's 21-61 record.