Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler has reportedly made it clear that he wants to be traded out of Minnesota by Friday, reports Five Reasons Sports Network.

Butler hasn't practiced with the team since training camp opened on Sept. 25, which was a week after he met with coach Tom Thibodeau to request a trade. According to The Athletic, Butler has returned to Minnesota and reiterated his desire to be traded in a meeting with Thibodeau.

The Athletic reports the Timberwolves have talked with numerous teams, with the most notable being the Heat.

According to The Athletic, Buter was in Minnesota for the beginning of training camp, but he did not work out. Following the team's preseason opener at Golden State, Butler reached out to teammates, sending texts to players including Taj Gibson, Jeff Teague and rookie Josh Okogie. He flew out to L.A. separately and dined with some teammates as well.

Minnesota opens its season at San Antonio on Oct. 17.