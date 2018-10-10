Former Bulls assistant coach Tex Winter, 96, died Wednesday, the team confirmed.

After 38 years of coaching college basketball, Winter began his NBA career with the Houston Rockets in 1971 before joining the Bulls in 1985.

Winter was with Chicago during the Bulls dynasty under head coach Phil Jackson, who took over as Chicago's head coach in 1989. Winter was considered the creator of the team's triangle offense, the scheme that brought Michael Jordan and the Bulls six NBA championships in the 1990's.

Jackson and Winter took the triangle offense with them to Los Angeles when they left Chicago after the 1998 season and employed the famed system to win five championships for the Lakers.

"Tex Winter was a basketball legend and perhaps the finest fundamental teacher in the history of our game," Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson said in a statement. "He was an innovator who had high standards for how basketball should be played and approached everyday. Those of us who were lucky enough to play for him will always respect his devotion to the game of basketball. His contributions to the Bulls organization will always be remembered."

Former Bulls championship-winning center Stacey King took to Twitter to mourn the loss.

So sad to hear the passing of one of the greatest offensive minds in basketball history my mentor and former coach Tex Winter. He never got the credit he deserved for those Bulls championship teams but every player on those teams knew how important he was! Rest In Peace Tex🙏🏾 — Stacey King (@Stacey21King) October 11, 2018

Winter was elected into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.