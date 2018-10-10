Latest Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Heat Still Pursuing Timberwolves Guard

Here's all the latest news and rumors related to the Jimmy Butler situation.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 10, 2018

Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler has been at the heart of NBA rumors before Minnesota opens its season in San Antonio on Oct. 17.

Butler has not practiced with the team since training camp opened on Sept. 25, which was a week after he met with coach Tom Thibodeau to request a trade. According to Five Reasons Sports Network, Butler has reportedly made it clear that he wants to be traded out of Minnesota by Friday.

Butler is slated to become a free agent next summer and will make $19.8 million this season. The 29-year-old averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for Minnesota last season.

NBA
There Are No Winners in the Jimmy Butler Saga

Here are all the rumors pertaining to Butler and whether or not he will stay in Minnesota:

• Miami is still pursuing discussions with Minnesota on a Butler trade, despite trade talks falling apart over the weekend. Butler was in the Timberwolves locker room Wednesday morning but that doesn't mean he will practice (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Timberwolves contacted the Rockets on Tuesday morning. Minnesota still wants Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker, but Houston will not put Tucker on the table (Stefano Fusaro, ESPN).

• The Timberwolves are making plans to start the season with Butler on the roster. (The Athletic).

• Butler returned to Minnesota and met with Thibodeau. Butler reiterated his desire to be traded because he sees no future with the team (The Athletic).

• Following the team's preseason opener at Golden State, Butler reached out to teammates, sending texts to players including Taj Gibson, Jeff Teague and rookie Josh Okogie. He flew out to L.A. separately and dined with some teammates as well (The Athletic).

