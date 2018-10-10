Report: 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid Signs Endorsement Deal With Under Armour

The 76ers' All-Star center had previously been sponsored by Adidas.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 10, 2018

Under Armour's basketball roster is getting a major addition with All-Star Joel Embiid signing a multi-year deal with the apparel company, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Embiid had previously been with Adidas and was able to secure what Charania reports is the most lucrative shoe deal for a big man. Rookie bigs Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III agreed to deals with Puma earlier in the offseason. Last week, DeMarcus Cousins reportedly agreed to a multi-year deal to become the face of Puma's basketball re-launch.

Embiid, 24, is going into his third NBA season. Last season, he was voted an All-Star starter and he was named to the second team All-NBA and All-Defense teams.

In his second season, he averaged 22.9 points, 11 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for a Philadelphia team that went 52-30 and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

By joining Under Armour, Embiid will likely be the brand's second-biggest priority on the basketball end only behind two-time MVP Stephen Curry. Under Armour also sponsors Mavericks' second-year guard Dennis Smith Jr.

