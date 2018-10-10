Over the course of the past year, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has become a leading voice in forwarding the national conversation regarding mental health awareness. On World Mental Health Awareness Day, Love took his advocacy a step further.

On Wednesday, Love announced the launch of the Kevin Love Fund, a trust focused on helping people improve their physical and mental well being. In partnership with Headspace, the fund sent 850 subscription donations to UCLA and provided in-person mental training sessions for Bruins student athletes and coaches.

Celebrating World Mental Health Day by donating a year long @Headspace subscription to all @UCLA student athletes and coaches. It’s so important to train your mind as much as your body and I wanted the athletic community to have the tools.https://t.co/WNh9YsPpwy — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) October 10, 2018

Love, who wrote about his complications with mental health in The Players' Tribune earlier this year, told USA Today that he was inspired to partner with Headspace because of the app's role in his daily routine. He said that his fund has helped him achieve a sense of purpose.

“I feel like I’ve found my life’s work, and that helps my mental well being, to know that I can help people,” Love said. “I turned 30 and was like, ‘Wow, I feel like I know what I’m going to do for the rest of my life.’ I know that after basketball, at the end of the day, I have this.”

The Cavaliers open the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 17, against the Raptors. Love, 30, is entering his 11th NBA season.