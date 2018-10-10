Episode two of LeBron James's unscripted series, The Shop, will air on HBO on Friday, Oct. 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The second edition of the show will feature dialogue between James, Maverick Carter and guests Drake, Ben Simmons of the 76ers, Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, NBA rookie Mohamed Bamba of the Orlando Magic and five-time WNBA All-Star Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics.

Watch the trailer below:

The program offers unfiltered conversation and debate with some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment. Episodes air periodically throughout the year from different barbershops across the country. Friday's episode is the second in the series' eight-part inaugural season.

The season premiere featured the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Draymond Green, Candace Parker, Alvin Kamara and, of course, LeBron James alongside celebrities Jon Stewart, Snoop Dogg and Maverick Carter.