Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will add a second gig in 2019 and 2020 when he replaces Mike Krzyzewski as the head coach of USA Basketball in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China and the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. Popovich added a trio of new staff members on Thursday morning with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Pacers head coach Nate McMilan and Villanove head coach Jay Wright as assistant coaches.

"Led by coach Popovich, we have assembled an incredible coaching staff for the USA National Team, and we are excited to have Steve Kerr, Nate McMillan and Jay Wright join the team as assistant coaches," USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said in a statement. "It’s special that each coach has prior USA Basketball experience as either a player or coach, and each coach has compiled a successful and impressive resume. I’m very confident that the USA Basketball National Team is in excellent hands the next two years."

2019 will mark Kerr's first year as a coach with USA Basketball. The eight-time NBA champion played for USA Basketball in 1986 and won the World Championship title in Madrid. He has a 265-63 record as head coach of the Warriors including three titles in the last four seasons.

"This is an incredible opportunity and one I’m extremely grateful for," Kerr said in a statement. "I had the good fortune to participate in our USA Basketball program as an amateur, and to have the chance to return to the world stage three decades later and work under Pop, one of my former coaches and a mentor, is a tremendous honor."

Both Wright and McMillan boast USA Basketball experience. In addition to 17 seasons at Villanova, Wright has been active in international hoops since 2000. He most notably led the United States to a gold medal at the 2005 World University Games in Turkey. The 2020 Olympics will mark McMillan's third with Team USA. He won a gold medal as an assistant in 2008 and 2012.

Extremely proud to represent our country and coach alongside these guys !! https://t.co/dxUMbfNEx7 — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) October 11, 2018

Popovich and his staff will have high expectations in Tokyo. USA Basketball has won the last three Olympic gold medals and six of the last seven since the 1992 Dream Team.