Watch: LeBron James Sinks Half-Court Buzzer Beater in Lakers Preseason Game

Screenshot/Twitter

The King pulled up for a deep three-pointer as time ran out in the first half of the Lakers' preseason game vs. Golden State.

By Emily Caron
October 11, 2018

LeBron James sunk a buzzer beater at halftime from close to halfcourt in the Lakers preseason game against Golden State on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

James's last-second pull-up three point shot capped off a 15 point first half. With five assists and 10 blocks to add to his first-half stat line, the LeBron led the Lakers to 61-57 lead over the Warriors at the half.

Watch the shot below: 

Los Angeles tips off against Golden State again on Friday, Oct. 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

