LeBron James sunk a buzzer beater at halftime from close to halfcourt in the Lakers preseason game against Golden State on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
James's last-second pull-up three point shot capped off a 15 point first half. With five assists and 10 blocks to add to his first-half stat line, the LeBron led the Lakers to 61-57 lead over the Warriors at the half.
Watch the shot below:
Los Angeles tips off against Golden State again on Friday, Oct. 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET.