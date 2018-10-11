Thunder Not Sure If Russell Westbrook Will Play in Season Opener vs. Warriors

The Thunder open their season against the Golden State Warriors next Tuesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 11, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook is "progressing" but hasn't been cleared for full-contact practice yet, coach Billy Donovan said Thursday.

The Thunder visit the Golden State Warriors next Tuesday for the season opener.

"Every day for him, he feels better and better," Donovan said. "I don't want to say [if he'll be ready]. I know you guys want to know that, but that's too far out and there will be a lot of things that will go into that decision.

"There's certain things he'll have to go through to get himself fully cleared to play, but he's certainly moving in the right direction and he's worked really hard at his rehab to get himself back."

Westbrook had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Sept. 12, and he was re-evaluated this week. Donovan said he's been "in controlled situations that the medical staff has allowed him to do."

The seven-time All-Star is coming off the second straight season in which he averaged a triple double. Westbrook, 29, averaged 25.4 points, 10.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds per game last season.

