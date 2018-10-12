Charles Barkley Confesses That He Hasn't Worn Underwear in 10 Years

Barkley told late night host Jimmy Fallon that he had a "big 'ole barn fire," with all his underwear about 10 years ago.

By Emily Caron
October 12, 2018

Charles Barkley confessed to 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon that he has not worn underwear in 10 years. 

"About 10 years ago I felt that underwear - in the south we call them drawers - I thought they were unnecessary for space in the house," Barkley said. "I got all my drawers together and had a big 'ole barn fire. So I've been 10 years without underwear and I feel good about it."

The response came after a "video question from a fan" named Shaquille O'Neal, who is also Barkley's 'Inside the NBA' cohost and friend. O'Neal asked Barkley to address the rumors about Barkley's underwear usage.

Watch Barkley's shamless response below:

Barkley is clearly comfortable with his decision, although we're not quite sure why.

This post will be updated if we ever find out why.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)