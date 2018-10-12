Barkley told late night host Jimmy Fallon that he had a "big 'ole barn fire," with all his underwear about 10 years ago.
Charles Barkley confessed to 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon that he has not worn underwear in 10 years.
"About 10 years ago I felt that underwear - in the south we call them drawers - I thought they were unnecessary for space in the house," Barkley said. "I got all my drawers together and had a big 'ole barn fire. So I've been 10 years without underwear and I feel good about it."
The response came after a "video question from a fan" named Shaquille O'Neal, who is also Barkley's 'Inside the NBA' cohost and friend. O'Neal asked Barkley to address the rumors about Barkley's underwear usage.
Watch Barkley's shamless response below:
Barkley is clearly comfortable with his decision, although we're not quite sure why.
This post will be updated if we ever find out why.