Charles Barkley confessed to 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon that he has not worn underwear in 10 years.

"About 10 years ago I felt that underwear - in the south we call them drawers - I thought they were unnecessary for space in the house," Barkley said. "I got all my drawers together and had a big 'ole barn fire. So I've been 10 years without underwear and I feel good about it."

The response came after a "video question from a fan" named Shaquille O'Neal, who is also Barkley's 'Inside the NBA' cohost and friend. O'Neal asked Barkley to address the rumors about Barkley's underwear usage.

Watch Barkley's shamless response below:

Barkley is clearly comfortable with his decision, although we're not quite sure why.

This post will be updated if we ever find out why.