The Heat agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension with small forward Justise Winslow on Friday per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, keeping him in Miami through the 2021-22 season.

Winslow was selected by Miami with the No. 10 pick in the 2015 draft. The Duke product has averaged 7.5 points per game through his three-year career, reaching the 2015-16 All-Rookie team. Winslow shot a career high from three last season, making 38% of attempts.

Winslow and the Heat will begin their 2018-19 campaign on Wednesday, traveling to Orlando to face the Magic. The Heat went 44-38 last season, losing to the 76ers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.