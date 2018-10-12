Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns dodged questions from the media on Friday morning when asked about teammate Jimmy Butler, according to Zone Coverage's Dane Moore.

Whenever Butler was brought up, Towns answered questions with "I'm excited for tonight's game in Milwaukee," reports Moore.

The Timberwolves play in their final preseason game on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. However, Butler is not in the team with Milwaukee and will not be playing on Friday.

Butler reportedly called a players-only meeting on Thursday following his return to Timberwolves' practice on Wednesday. During the meeting, Butler reportedly told his teammates he would "compete with them" to start 2018-19.

Towns and forward Anthony Wiggins were reportedly on the receiving end of some of Butler's comments during the meeting, according to Yahoo Sports.

Karl-Anthony Towns is only responding “I’m excited for tonight’s game in Milwaukee” whenever he is asked about Jimmy Butler — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) October 12, 2018

Butler made headlines upon his return Wednesday with a slew of verbal taunts directed at Minnesota players and management. He later defended his practice outburst, telling ESPN's Rachel Nichols, "All my emotion came out at one time... That's my love of the game, that's the raw me, me at my finest."

Three weeks ago, Butler requested a trade from the Timberwolves in a meeting with president of basketball operations and coach Tom Thibodeau.

When asked on Friday if Butler will be with the team on opening night of the regular season, Thibodeau called the situation "fluid," reports Fox Sports' Dave Benz. Minnesota makes its season debut on Oct. 17 in San Antonio against the Spurs.

Butler averaged 22.2 points per game last season, but dipped to 15.8 points per game in the Timberwolves' first-round loss to the Rockets. He will be a free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season.