Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett weighed in on the ongoing Jimmy Butler ordeal and said the current situation in Minnesota is a "s--- storm."

The famed franchise player spoke with The Athletic about the verbal taunts that Butler made upon his return to Timberwolves' practice Wednesday. Bulter's expletive-filled rant reminded many of the days when Garnett graced the court at Target Center. While Garnett spent some time with both the Celtics and the Nets, he considers himself a "T-Wolf for life," and is concerned about the situation.

Butler missed the first two weeks of Minnesota's preseason practices after requesting a trade from the Timberwolves three weeks ago in a meeting with president of basketball operations and coach Tom Thibodeau. Thibodeau, along with GM Scott Layden and teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, was targeted during Butler's mid-practice tirade on Wednesday.

"I’ve always wanted better for not only the city and the franchise, but Wigs, KAT, those are my guys," Garnett said. "I root for those guys. Gorgui Dieng. Those are my guys. I’m just hoping they can get through this rough patch and everybody can get on the same patch and figure it out. It’s a s--- storm up there.”

Garnett added that he understands Butler's frustration and shares his intensity. Garnett never requested a trade from the Timberwolves no matter how dicey things got between Garnett and Minnesota management.

"I never requested a trade because I viewed ‘Sota as mine,” he added. “I built this house. I’m not leaving this g-- d--- house. You can get the f--- up out of here. You don’t like it, then leave ... If you don’t want to be here, get the f--- up out of here, man. Guys know this. Guys know what you sign up for. I never asked for a trade because I never wanted to be traded.”

Butler, a four-time All-Star, told ESPN's Rachel Nichols that he has made it clear to Timberwolves management for months that he does not see a long-term future with the franchise. He also defended his outburst by telling Nichols, "All my emotion came out at one time... That's my love of the game, that's the raw me, me at my finest."

The 29-year-old wing is now expected to start the season with the Timberwolves, despite his outburst and ongoing frustration.

Butler averaged 22.2 points per game last season, but dipped to 15.8 points per game in the Timberwolves' first-round loss to the Rockets. He is expected to hit the free agent market come summer 2019.