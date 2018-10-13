The Knicks waived center Joakim Noah on Saturday, two seasons after signing him to a 4-year, $72 million contract in July 2016.

Noah's tenure in New York was a tumultuous one, marred by injuries and a suspension. The Florida product played in just 53 games in two seasons with the Knicks, including just seven appearances in 2017-18. Noah was suspended 20 games for violating the league's anti-drug program in March 2017.

New York will waive and stretch Noah. The two-time All-Star will be paid the full $18.5 million owed to him in 2018-19, then have the $19.3 million owed in 2019-20 stretched into even payments over the next three seasons.

Don't expect to see Noah on another NBA roster anytime soon. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that Noah has "no traction on an open roster spot elsewhere in NBA", adding that former head coach Tom Thibodeau has "no interest" in bringing Noah to Minnesota.

Noah will become an unrestricted free agent and available to prospective teams after clearing waivers early next week. https://t.co/6Gkj9ujvTV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2018

The No. 9 overall pick by the Bulls in 2007, Noah averaged 8.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in his 11-year career. He won Defensive Player of the Year in 2013-14.