76ers forward Mike Muscala released a statement on Saturday alongside Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand, denouncing offensive tweets sent by his father, Bob Muscala.

Philly Voice reporter Kyle Neubeck uncovered a second account used by Bob Muscala under the username @MuskieBobber. The account featured a pair of offensive tweets, both relating to the Jimmy-Butler drama in Minnesota.

You can see Bob Muscala's tweets below:

"First and foremost, I want to apologize for my father’s offensive social media commentary," Mike Muscala said in a statement released by the team. "His comments were uncalled for and inappropriate, and they do not reflect who I am."

Brand supported the 76ers' forward in a corresponding statement, denouncing Bob Muscala's tweets in the process.

"Earlier today, I was made aware of inappropriate and offensive social media posts from Bob Muscala, father of Mike Muscala. Simply put, they are unacceptable and in no way reflective of the beliefs of our organization," Brand said. "Having known Mike since his rookie year in 2013-14 when we were teammates, I am also certain these posts are in no way reflective of his own personal beliefs. Mike has always been a great teammate and ambassador for the game of basketball, and he has never shied away from using his platform to do good in the community. He has our organization’s full support."

Bob Muscala also made comments in poor taste on his other Twitter account, making fun of a defaced Revolutionary War monument.

seems funny to me…. https://t.co/OnNjhRCuuz — Bob Muscala RN,CHC (@ChemicalHealth) October 13, 2018

Mike Muscala was traded to the 76ers in July. He previously spent five seasons with the Hawks, averaging a career-high 7.6 points per game in 2017-18.