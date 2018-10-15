Cleveland Cavaliers center Larry Nance signed a four-year, $45 million extension on Monday, accordingt o Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. The new deal keeps Nance on Cleveland's roster through the 2022-23 season.

A first-round pick in 2015, Nance was traded from the Lakers to the Cavaliers in February along with point guard Jordan Clarkson. The Wyoming product averaged 8.9 points and seven rebounds per game in his abbreviated stint with Cleveland last season and played 15.3 minutes per game in the playoffs.

Nance was in his third year with the Lakers prior to getting traded. He's averaged 7.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in his career.

Nance and the LeBron-less Cavaliers will open their season on Wednesday by heading on the road to face the Raptors. Tip-off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.