Center Myles Turner and the Pacers have agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract extension on Monday, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a deal was still being negotiated between Pacers president Kevin Pritchard and agent J.R Hensley, but the deal is expected to be done before the 6 p.m. ET deadline. According to Wojnarowski, they're still going back and forth on numbers for a four-year deal in the $70 million-plus range.

The 22-year-old Turner averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 60 games last season. In his second season in the NBA, Turner averaged 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 81 games.

Turner was the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft out of Texas.

The Pacers open the season against the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.