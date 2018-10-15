Report: Myles Turner, Pacers Agree to Four-Year, $80 Million Contract Extension

The 22-year-old Turner averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 60 games last season.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 15, 2018

Center Myles Turner and the Pacers have agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract extension on Monday, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a deal was still being negotiated between Pacers president Kevin Pritchard and agent J.R Hensley, but the deal is expected to be done before the 6 p.m. ET deadline. According to Wojnarowski, they're still going back and forth on numbers for a four-year deal in the $70 million-plus range.

The 22-year-old Turner averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 60 games last season. In his second season in the NBA, Turner averaged 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 81 games. 

NBA
The Upstart Pacers Are Grounded in Restraint
 

Turner was the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft out of Texas.

The Pacers open the season against the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)