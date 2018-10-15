Report: Celtics, Terry Rozier Will Not Reach Agreement on a Rookie Extension

Talks were reportedly cordial but the Celtics and Rozier will revisit in restricted free agency this summer.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 15, 2018

The Boston Celtics and guard Terry Rozier will not reach agreement on a rookie extension ahead of Monday's 6 p.m. ET deadline, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, talks were cordial and the sides will revisit discussions in restricted free agency this upcoming summer.

The 24-year-old Rozier was drafted 16th overall in the 2015 NBA draft. In three seasons with the team, he has averaged 7.2 points, 2.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. 

Last year, he averaged 11.3 points and shot .395 from the field. With Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart injured, Rozier helped lead the Celtics in to the playoffs to the Eastern Conference Finals.

There were also trade rumors this offseason, with the Suns reportedly trying to land him before settling on Jamal Crawford.

He played two years of college basketball for Louisville before he was drafted.

