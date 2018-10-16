Watch: LeBron James Sinks Insane Last-Second Three on the Move During Lakers Scrimmage

Defenders? No problem. Distance? No problem. On the move? Easy. The King can do it all.

By Emily Caron
October 16, 2018

LeBron James doesn't save his insane last-second shots for games, he apparently likes to show off in practice too.

James came in clutch on Tuesday when his team was down by three points with seven seconds left in a scrimmage. Sinking a deep three on the move as he ran out of bounds, the 14-time NBA All-Star brought 'Team B' back to tie the scrimmage at the last second.

"Down 3 with 7 seconds left in our team scrimmage. #KingMe," James wrote on Instagram.

Watch the three below:

James poked fun at teammates Lance Stephenson and Kyle Kuzma, who were apparently not too happy when James's wild shot went in.

The Lakers open the regular season on the road on Thursday when they face the Trailblazers. Tip off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

