Russell Westbrook Out for Thunder in NBA Season Opener vs. Warriors

The Thunder officially rule Russell Westbrook out ahead of Tuesday's game against Golden State.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 16, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for the team's season opener against the Warriors on Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

Westbrook had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Sept. 12 and was re-evaluated before Tuesday night's matchup. Last week, coach Billy Donovan told reporters that Westbrook was "progressing" but had not yet been cleared for full-contact practice. The seven-time All-Star missed the entire preseason.

Westbrook, 29, is coming off the second straight year in which he averaged a triple double. The former MVP averaged 25.4 points, 10.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds per game last season.

The team will turn to Dennis Schroder to replace Westbrook in the lineup. Schroder averaged 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists in four preseason games for the Thunder.

Tip off between the Thunder and Warriors is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday on TNT.

