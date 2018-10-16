Sixers vs. Celtics: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Here's how you can watch Sixers vs. Celtics tip off the 2018 NBA season.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 16, 2018

The 2018 NBA season tips off Tuesday night with the Sixers heading to Boston for an early look at what could become the Eastern Conference rivalry of the year.

The Celtics will feature the return of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to the court after both suffered season-ending injuries last year. Tuesday night's opener will mark Hayward's first regular season game in Boston since suffering a broken leg during 2017's opening night in Cleveland. Even without Irving and Hayward, the Celtics were just one game shy of making the NBA Finals. With a healthy group heading into the season, some have already dubbed the Celtics the team to beat in the East.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are a more experienced group since being eliminated 4-1 from title contention by the Celtics in the conference semi-finals last year. Markelle Fultz, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will all be on the court for Philadelphia. The team hopes that a more developed young core can keep them right in the mix for the conference title. 

The Celtics went 7-2 against the Sixers last year and have won nine straight matchups against Philadelphia at home, including the playoffs.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct.16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

