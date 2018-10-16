The reigning NBA champions Golden State will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on opening night of the 2018-19 NBA season on Tuesday.

Oklahoma City's star point guard Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for opening night after undergoing knee surgery in early September. Without the seven-time All-Star, the Thunder will have to take on a loaded Golden State team while shorthanded.

The Warriors will receive their championship rings ahead of Tuesday's tip off for their second straight title last season. Golden State veterans Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson return this season in hopes of securing a third consecutive championship after adding a fifth All-Star to their team with the signing of DeMarcus Cousins during the offseason.

Couins is expected to slide into the starting center slot after the departure of former Warriors big men Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee. However, an achilles injury will likely limit the 6'11", 270-pound center's minutes to start the season.

Damian Jones will likely fill out the five slot for the Warriors on Tuesday as they look to secure their first opening night victory in three years. Without Westbrook, the Thunder travel to Oracle Arena sans the team's superstar to lead the backcourt. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Here's how to watch opening night:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV.