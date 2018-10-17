Golden State Warriors received their championship rings for the 2017–18 season on Tuesday night, celebrating their third title in the last four years before beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108–100.

The team got reversible rings with 74 sapphries on one side of the ring.

The 74 represents the total number of victories the team earned during the regular season and playoffs in bringing home the franchise's sixth championship.

On the other side of the custom rings, which were designed by Jason of Beverly Hills, there are 74 diamonds, with the slogan, "Strength in Numbers" revealed when the top of the ring is removed.

The Warriors are seeking to become the first NBA team to win three straight titles since the Los Angeles Lakers accomplished the feat from 2000-02.