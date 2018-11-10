The Bucks honored the 12 victims of a recent mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., ahead of Milwaukee's matchup against the Clippers on Saturday.

Bucks players wore black pregame warmup shirts with the phrase "ENOUGH." on the front. Each of the slain shooting victims's names were listed on the back.

On Wednesday night, the deadly incident took place inside Borderline Bar & Grill. Warriors coach Steve Kerr also commented on the shooting and Golden State held a moment of silence honoring the victims ahead of Thursday's game versus Milwaukee.​

READ: L.A. Kings President Says Holding Moments of Silence Are Not Enough

The NHL's Los Angeles Kings held a moment of silence honoring the Thousand Oaks victims before Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild and also wore helmet decals with the phrase "Enough."