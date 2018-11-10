Bucks Honor Thousand Oaks Shooting Victims on Pregame Shirts

The front of Milwaukee's pregame warmup shirts simply stated "Enough."

By Kaelen Jones
November 10, 2018

The Bucks honored the 12 victims of a recent mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., ahead of Milwaukee's matchup against the Clippers on Saturday.

Bucks players wore black pregame warmup shirts with the phrase "ENOUGH." on the front. Each of the slain shooting victims's names were listed on the back.

On Wednesday night, the deadly incident took place inside Borderline Bar & Grill. Warriors coach Steve Kerr also commented on the shooting and Golden State held a moment of silence honoring the victims ahead of Thursday's game versus Milwaukee.​

READ: L.A. Kings President Says Holding Moments of Silence Are Not Enough

The NHL's Los Angeles Kings held a moment of silence honoring the Thousand Oaks victims before Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild and also wore helmet decals with the phrase "Enough."

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)