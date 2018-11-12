The Brooklyn Nets considered trading D'Angelo Russell and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for Jimmy Butler before Butler was traded on Saturday, The Athletic's Michael Scotto reported on Monday.

According to Scotto, the Nets refused to offer Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen or a first-round pick in a potential Butler trade deal. Instead, the team briefly discussed the possibility of sending Russell, Hollis-Jefferson and a salary filler to Minnesota in exchange for Butler, but talks never gained any traction. Both Russell and Hollis-Jefferson are eligible for restricted free agency this summer.

Brooklyn was originally one of Butler's preferred trade destinations in September. The four-time All-Star was ultimately traded, along with Justin Patton, to the Philadelphia 76ers for Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick.

Before Saturday's trade, the Timberwolves were also offered four first-round picks, along with Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss, from the Rockets in exchange for Butler. Minnesota reportedly rejected the Oct. 25 offer after seeing no need for a "full-on rebuild" and asserting that the team was in a win-now mode.

The Miami Heat were also engaged in last-minute trade conversations with the Timberwolves, but Minnesota turned its focus to offers from Philadelphia, New Orleans and Houston after the team was informed that Miami was no longer offering Josh Richardson. On Nov. 6, the Pelicans reportedly offered Minnesota Nikola Mirotic and an unprotected first-round pick, while the Rockets' proposal included Eric Gordon, Nene and two first-round picks.

The Timberwolves accepted the 76ers' offer on Nov. 10 and made the trade official on Monday.