NBA Championship Odds Update: Warriors Remain Clear Favorites

Despite being in the middle of the Western Conference pack, the Warriors are still the clear favorites to win the NBA championship at -150. 

By OddsShark
December 05, 2018

The Golden State Warriors are 16-9 straight up and 11-14 against the spread through their first 25 games after not picking up their ninth loss until their 42nd game last year. Despite their relatively slow start, the Warriors are still the clear favorite on the odds to win the NBA championship in 2019.

Golden State is a -150 favorite to win the NBA championship this season at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Warriors opened their season on a 10-1 SU run before getting hit with the injury bug and falling into a 2-6 SU slump. Still, the odds haven't changed much because for a team this talented, the regular season feels like a formality.

And the Houston Rockets, who were expected to be Golden State's biggest threat this year, are off to an 11-12 SU start and have seen their odds to win the championship fall down to +1200.

None of the other teams currently enjoying success are seen as legitimate threats to take out the Warriors in a seven-game series. Even though they sit ahead of Golden State in the standings with more than a quarter of the season in the books, the Oklahoma City Thunder (+2200), Denver Nuggets (+5000) and Los Angeles Clippers (+7000) are all still big longshots.

And the LeBron James led Los Angeles Lakers aren't far apart from that group with +1800 odds to win the NBA title.

In the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors (+800) have emerged as the conference's top team with a 20-5 SU record through the team's first 25 games. Kawhi Leonard has returned to form as one of the NBA's best players and has averaged 25.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for his new team.

The Milwaukee Bucks sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings and have seen their odds to win the championship jump up to +2000.

And bettors that still believe that the Boston Celtics (+1100) or the Philadelphia 76ers (+1500) are good enough to win it. You can now get a good price on these two teams. The Celtics have stumbled out of the gate to a 13-10 SU and 10-13 ATS record, a far cry from last year's 16-2 SU start.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)