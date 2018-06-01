The Cavaliers' LeBron James scored 51 points in Thursday's NBA Finals Game 1 loss to the Warriors.

With the 124–114 defeat, he became the first player to score more than 50 points in the Finals and still lose the game.

Only six players have ever scored 50+ points in a Finals. The most points scored was 61 from the Lakers' Elgin Baylor in 1962 against the Celtics. The next highest is 55 points.

Here are the players who scored more than 50 points:

LA's Elgin Baylor: 61 points against Boston in 1962

Chicago's Michael Jordan: 55 points against Pheonix in 1993

San Francisco's Rick Barry: 55 points against Philadelphia in 1967

LA's Jerry West: 53 points against Boston in 1969

Cleveland's LeBron James: 51 points against Golden State in 2018

St. Louis' Bob Petit: 50 points against Boston in 1958