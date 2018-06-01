Find out what is the most points scored in an NBA Finals Game.
The Cavaliers' LeBron James scored 51 points in Thursday's NBA Finals Game 1 loss to the Warriors.
With the 124–114 defeat, he became the first player to score more than 50 points in the Finals and still lose the game.
Only six players have ever scored 50+ points in a Finals. The most points scored was 61 from the Lakers' Elgin Baylor in 1962 against the Celtics. The next highest is 55 points.
Here are the players who scored more than 50 points:
LA's Elgin Baylor: 61 points against Boston in 1962
Chicago's Michael Jordan: 55 points against Pheonix in 1993
San Francisco's Rick Barry: 55 points against Philadelphia in 1967
LA's Jerry West: 53 points against Boston in 1969
Cleveland's LeBron James: 51 points against Golden State in 2018
St. Louis' Bob Petit: 50 points against Boston in 1958