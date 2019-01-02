The Sixers and Clippers got really chippy late Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
With a little over nine minutes remaining in the Sixers–Clippers game on Wednesday evening, Joel Embiid and Patrick Beverley got tangled up going after a crucial, fourth quarter rebound. The two players needed to be restrained by teammates and officials.
A few minutes later, Sixers All-Star forward Jimmy Butler and Clippers swingman Avery Bradley continued the chippy affair at Staples Center. Bradley initiated the encounter by shoving Butler following a Sixers made bucket. Butler responded by taking two hands and shoving Bradley in his throat.
After officials went to the replay monitor, both Butler and Bradley were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the contest.