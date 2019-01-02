With a little over nine minutes remaining in the Sixers–Clippers game on Wednesday evening, Joel Embiid and Patrick Beverley got tangled up going after a crucial, fourth quarter rebound. The two players needed to be restrained by teammates and officials.

Ohhh things are getting TENSE here at Staples Center.



JoJo and Patrick Beverley go at it during the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/1S0TW8f7JN — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 2, 2019

A few minutes later, Sixers All-Star forward Jimmy Butler and Clippers swingman Avery Bradley continued the chippy affair at Staples Center. Bradley initiated the encounter by shoving Butler following a Sixers made bucket. Butler responded by taking two hands and shoving Bradley in his throat.

Oh boy, round two.



Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley both got ejected for this. pic.twitter.com/oY749uEn9P — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 2, 2019

After officials went to the replay monitor, both Butler and Bradley were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the contest.