LeBron James Leads All-Star Voting, Derrick Rose Currently West Starter in First Return

Lakers star LeBron James and the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their conferences in the first return of All-Star voting.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 03, 2019

Lakers star LeBron James and the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their conferences in the first return of All-Star voting.

James is a 14-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA All-Star MVP. He leads the list with 1,083,363 votes to earn the top spot in the Western Conference frontcourt. Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic ranks second in the West frontcourt with 679,839 votes, followed by the Warriors’ Kevin Durant who has 659,968 votes. The Pelicans’ Anthony Davis (605,417) and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George (580,055) finish up the group.

Antetokounmpo has been an NBA All-Star the last two years and received 991,561 votes in the frontcourt group to lead the Eastern conference. The Raptors' Kawhi Leonard (774,172) and the 76ers' Joel Embiid (648,002) round out the top three. 

Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving lead the guard groups for the West and East conferences, respectively. 

Fans account for 50% of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the game. Current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25% of the vote. Voting will conclude on Jan. 21.

The two team captains will draft rosters from the players voted as starters and reserves, picking players regardless of conference affiliation. 

The 68th All-Star game will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)