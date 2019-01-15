When looking at spread records for teams across the NBA, you can see how much oddsmakers have overvalued or undervalued them based on the closing betting lines.

In the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks lead the most undervalued teams by going an impressive 23-15-2 against the spread at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com so far en route to one of the best overall marks in the league at 29-11 straight up.

The Bucks are currently battling the Toronto Raptors for the top seed in the East. But the Raptors are proof that a SU mark does not always translate well with how a team performs ATS. Toronto sits atop the conference at 31-12 SU but has one of the worst spread records at 18-24-1 ATS. Only the Washington Wizards are worse in the East as arguably the most disappointing team this season, going 17-25 both SU and ATS.

Meanwhile, the Western Conference has seen the surprising Denver Nuggets (28-12) jump out to a small lead over the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors (27-14) for the No. 1 seed. Even though the Nuggets and Warriors are very close to each other in the standings, their records against the point spread could not be much different.

Golden State has underperformed so far and thus has been overvalued by sportsbooks, going 17-24 ATS on the NBA odds for the worst mark in the West. On the other end of the spectrum, Denver has been undervalued with one of the best records to date at 23-17 ATS.

Two other teams worth mentioning in the Western Conference are the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs, who are both in the playoff mix right now.

The Clippers and Spurs might be the two most well-coached teams in the league, and it shows with their spread records. Los Angeles fell to 24-17 SU and ATS while San Antonio improved to 25-18 SU and 26-17 ATS after Thursday's action.

The Dallas Mavericks deserve honorable mention here as well despite going just 19-22 SU, as they own a 24-17 ATS mark thanks in part to the immediate impact of Rookie of the Year favorite Luka Doncic.