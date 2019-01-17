NBA's 2019 All-Star Draft Will Be Televised on Feb. 7

The team rosters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game will be revealed during a special NBA All-Star Draft Show.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 17, 2019

The 2019 NBA All-Star Draft will be televised on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT, the league announced on Thursday.

For the first time ever, the team rosters for the All-Star Game will be revealed during a special NBA All-Star Draft Show, where two captains will select their teams from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. 

In 2018, the league switched the format of the All-Star game from East vs. West to a playground-style game. The two captains can draft their players regardless of conference affiliation. The leading vote-getter from each conference is named the captain.

The league was criticized last season for not televising the draft. The NBPA said the decision to not televise was because there wasn't a consensus among the players who could be affected.

As last year's captains, both LeBron James and Stephen Curry said they were in favor of televising the draft in future events.

The 2019 All-Star game will take place on Feb. 19.

