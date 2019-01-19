Report: Sixers Guard Markelle Fultz Returns to Philadelphia to Continue Shoulder Rehab With Team

Fultz has been undergoing therapy in Los Angeles since leaving the Sixers in early December.

By Emily Caron
January 19, 2019

Sixers guard Markelle Fultz has returned to Philadelphia to continue his shoulder rehab with the team, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Fultz, 20, has been undergoing therapy for thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve-altering issue, in Los Angeles since leaving the Sixers in early December after he was diagnosed. Wojnarowski added that Philadelphia has had staff in California observing Fultz's progress.

Thoracic outlet syndrome is described as a compression of nerves or blood vessels between the lower neck and upper chest, the team announced. Fultz's injury resulted in abnormal functional movement and range of motion, which affected his shooting form.

While there is no timetable yet on his return to the lineup, Fultz was at the Sixers' game against the Thunder on Saturday.

The second-year player will finish his rehabilitation at the team's facility to try to ramp up for an eventual return to the season.

As of December, Fultz was reportedly slated to return "within an approximate range of three to six weeks", per Wojnarowski.  

Fultz has played in just 33 games since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2017. The Washington product is averaging 8.2 points per game in 22.5 minutes in 2018-19. 

The Sixers sit at 30–16 going into Saturday afternoon's clash with Oklahoma City.

