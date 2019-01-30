While other NBA teams try to figure out how they can possibly land Anthony Davis before the trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors (36-14) are simply looking to continue their dominance as they ride a season-best 11-game winning streak.

The Warriors have taken a "playoff mentality" versus other foes in the West and across the league, which is why they are -325 favorites (bet $325 to win $100) on the NBA Western Conference odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com as they look to claim that title for the fifth straight season.

During its current winning streak, Golden State has also gone an impressive 7-3-1 against the spread on the NBA odds. The Warriors are coming off a 132-100 rout of the Indiana Pacers on Monday, covering the spread easily as seven-point road favorites. Next up is a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers back at home on Thursday before hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (26-25) on Saturday.

The Lakers are reportedly making a strong push to acquire Davis before the trade deadline in hopes of boosting their NBA title chances this year and beyond, but they are still awaiting the return of LeBron James from a groin injury suffered more than a month ago as well.

The fact that James has not returned to action speaks volumes regarding the team's focus off the court, trying to keep him healthy while evaluating young talent at the same time so they can deal some of their players for another superstar like Davis.

Los Angeles is the +1000 third choice to win the West right now, just ahead of the Denver Nuggets (34-15) and Oklahoma City Thunder (32-18), who are tied as the fourth choice at +1100. Denver has the second-best record in the conference as the Northwest Division leader while Oklahoma City is third and riding a six-game winning streak.

Ahead of those three teams but behind Golden State on the betting board are the Houston Rockets (29-21) at +850 due to the re-emergence of James Harden as what looks like a repeat NBA MVP award winner.

Harden's remarkable play lately has made Houston the second choice despite some continued struggles and inconsistencies, including a 121-116 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans without Davis on Tuesday.