Warriors guard Steph Curry is back in his hometown of Charlotte, N.C. for the 2019 NBA All-Star game. But rather than having Under Armour—who Curry has his SC30 line with—throw an All-Star Weekend party, the three-time NBA Champion asked the brand to spend their entire budget on renovating his childhood Charlotte recreational center instead.

After what was reported to be a "seven-figure commitment" from the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation, Under Armour and sponsor Chase Bank, the 20-year-old Carole Hoefener Center now features Curry's number, 30, in the center of the facility's brand new "Curry Court."

The multi-purpose space also features a new Under Armour scoreboard and a painting of Curry behind one of six hoops in the sizable gymnasium.

"This is where we learned how to play basketball," Curry told ESPN. "Charlotte will always be home."

Stephen Curry told Under Armour to ditch any All-Star Weekend party plans, and throw the brand’s entire budget into renovating his childhood Charlotte rec center.



Inside the “7-figure commitment” to remaking the Carole Hoefener Center:https://t.co/kt5gSfkMzV pic.twitter.com/ChiikxJ7A8 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 16, 2019

The center was also given new computers to furnish the "Chase Education Space" and a new "Curry Kitchen" area. The kitchen, inspired by his wife Ayesha's cooking businesses, will teach both kids and adults about healthy eating habits and cooking fundamentals.

The center will also have renovated bathrooms, locker rooms and a restored conference space, along with new ceilings and flooring.

"We picked the Carole Hoefener Center for a specific reason," Curry said. "Their priorities are very similar to our family's, in terms of giving people equal opportunities in education, access to knowledge about nutrition and wellness and having a safe and inspiring place to play."

Curry will compete in the NBA All-Star three-point shooting contest on Saturday night against his brother, Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry, before taking the court for Team Giannis in the All-Star game on Sunday night against Team LeBron.