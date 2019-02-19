Thunder Offer Betting Value as Challengers for Warriors in West

Led by All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook and MVP candidate in swingman Paul George, the Thunder might have the best shot of ending the reign of the Warriors this season—and with solid betting value to boot.

By OddsShark
February 19, 2019

The Oklahoma City Thunder trail the Golden State Warriors by just four games in the race for the top seed in the Western Conference, and finishing second or third would also prevent them from squaring off with the two-time defending NBA champions until the conference finals.

Led by All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook and another fellow All-Star sidekick in swingman Paul George, the Thunder might have the best shot of ending the reign of the Warriors this season - and with solid betting value to boot.

While it may seem like a sure thing, it is extremely hard to recommend wagering on Golden State as a massive -370 favorite (bet $370 to win $100) to take home a fifth consecutive Western Conference title at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Instead, finding a longer shot that has a chance like Oklahoma City is the way to go.

Heading into the All-Star break, Westbrook had turned in 11 straight triple-doubles while George has also been pretty good himself recently in helping form arguably the most well-rounded and unguardable dynamic duo in the league for the Thunder.

Cases can certainly be made for Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry of the Warriors and James Harden and Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets as equally unstoppable pairs, but few can argue with the numbers Westbrook and George have put up as teammates. The problem is, Harden and Paul pushed Durant and Curry to the brink in last year's conference finals yet still came up short in their quest to play for the Larry O'Brien Trophy, blowing a 3-2 series lead as the top seed in the Western Conference Finals.

The Rockets are currently the +675 second choice (bet $100 to win $675) to become Western Conference champions followed by the Los Angeles Lakers (+900), Denver Nuggets (+1100) and Thunder (+1100).

Of that group, Oklahoma City is the best bet because of the talent and depth that Houston no longer possesses. The Lakers are only listed because they have LeBron James, although they are not even among the top nine teams in the Western Conference standings right now. The biggest challenge the Thunder have until the end of the regular season is catching the Nuggets for the Northwest Division crown.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message