A's Take Dig at Warriors With 'KD Commits to Oakland' Ad After Khris Davis Signs Extension

The Warriors' KD on the other hand...

By Emily Caron
April 19, 2019

There are two KD's in Oakland. One just signed a two-year extension to keep him in the city, the other is about to hit free agency this summer. But the matching initials gave the Athletics, who just signed left fielder Khris Davis to a contract through the 2021 season, an easy way to take a dig at the Warriors' current Kevin Durant situation.

Durant will become a free agent this summer but has yet to commit to staying with Golden State. After Davis inked his extension, the team took out a full-page advertisemnt in Friday's San Francisco Chronicle that reads "KD commits to Oakland."

The ad doesn't feature photos or images to give readers any clue as to which KD is being referenced. The A's yellow and the Warriors' gold are also pretty similar, making things extra murky.

The team tweeted a similar graphic and made it the A's Twitter avatar.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message