There are two KD's in Oakland. One just signed a two-year extension to keep him in the city, the other is about to hit free agency this summer. But the matching initials gave the Athletics, who just signed left fielder Khris Davis to a contract through the 2021 season, an easy way to take a dig at the Warriors' current Kevin Durant situation.

Durant will become a free agent this summer but has yet to commit to staying with Golden State. After Davis inked his extension, the team took out a full-page advertisemnt in Friday's San Francisco Chronicle that reads "KD commits to Oakland."

The ad doesn't feature photos or images to give readers any clue as to which KD is being referenced. The A's yellow and the Warriors' gold are also pretty similar, making things extra murky.

The team tweeted a similar graphic and made it the A's Twitter avatar.

Keep Khrushing.



Khris Davis remains "Rooted In Oakland" with a contract extension through the 2021 season. #RootedInOaklandhttps://t.co/se7xyQFUn7 pic.twitter.com/2BAJnOs9GR — Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) April 18, 2019