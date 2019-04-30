James Harden Suffers Lacerated Left Eyelid During Game 2 vs. Warriors

Harden left the game in the first quarter.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 30, 2019

Houston Rockets guard James Harden suffered a lacerated left eyelid during the team's Western Conference semifinals matchup against the Warriors on Tuesday.

In the first quarter of Game 2, Harden appeared to be hit in the eye by Draymond Green, sending him to the locker room with an ice pack over his eye after the sequence.

TNT's Allie LaForce said during an in-game report that Harden was bleeding from his eye and that the Rockets diagnosed the injury as a laceration to the eyelid. Harden returned to the bench with just under 10 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Warriors have a 1–0 series lead over the Rockets after earning a 104–100 win in Game 1 on Sunday.

