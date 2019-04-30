Houston Rockets guard James Harden suffered a lacerated left eyelid during the team's Western Conference semifinals matchup against the Warriors on Tuesday.

In the first quarter of Game 2, Harden appeared to be hit in the eye by Draymond Green, sending him to the locker room with an ice pack over his eye after the sequence.

Draymond inadvertently pokes Harden in the eye going for loose ball. Harden in #pain pic.twitter.com/bFFV8W9w4h — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 1, 2019

TNT's Allie LaForce said during an in-game report that Harden was bleeding from his eye and that the Rockets diagnosed the injury as a laceration to the eyelid. Harden returned to the bench with just under 10 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Warriors have a 1–0 series lead over the Rockets after earning a 104–100 win in Game 1 on Sunday.