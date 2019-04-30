Stephen Curry Dislocates Left Middle Finger During Game 2 vs. Rockets

Curry went to the locker room with 8:31 left in the first quarter.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 30, 2019

Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a dislocated left middle finger during Tuesday's Western Conference semi-final matchup against the Rockets.

With 8:31 left in the first quarter of Game 2, Curry appeared to clutch his left hand immediately after trying to steal the ball away from the Rockets. Curry exited the game and made his way to the locker room in clear pain.

According to the Warriors, Curry's X-rays on the hand came back negative. The team diagnosed the injury as a dislocated left middle finger.

Curry re-entered the game shortly afterward.

The Warriors have a 1–0 series lead over the Rockets after earning a 104–100 Game 1 win on Sunday.

