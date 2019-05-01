Following Game 1 of the Warriors and Rockets second-round series, much of the talk about the matchup was focused on officiating. After Golden State's 115-109 victory in Game 2 Tuesday, Draymond Green called the chatter about refereeing "embarrassing for the game of basketball."

"I think both teams just realized what the hell was going on the last two days," Green said. "Everyone was aware of all the talk about officiating and about foul calls. Come out and play the game. And I think both teams did a great job of that. They weren't complaining about many calls, we weren't complaining about many calls."

Immediately following the Warriors' win on Sunday, Houston's James Harden said he wanted a "fair chance" from the officials. The conversation then focused on whether or not Harden was getting robbed of calls, particularly ones concerning his landing space on jump shots.

On Monday, it came out that the Rockets put together a memo for the league concerning potentially missed calls from Game 7 of last season's Western Conference finals against the Warriors.

And then prior to Tuesday's game, it was announced referee Scott Foster would be working the contest, and the talk centered on his previous interactions with the Rockets. Add in a Steve Kerr flop during a press conference to make light of the matter and a Chris Paul fine for "reckless" contact with an official, and it's easy to see how the actual basketball took a back seat.

The Warriors bring a 2-0 lead in the series down to Houston for Game 3 on Saturday.