Rockets guard James Harden discussed his lacerated eye following Houston's 115-109 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday night, telling reporters "I barely can see."

"Can't see nothing, I barely can see," Harden said. "They put a couple drops [in my eyes] to help numb it a little bit, but all the lights were blurry, yeah."

"I barely can see."



James Harden (29 PTS) on his eye following his injury in Game 2. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/J4At9JjNZQ — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 1, 2019

The reigning MVP appeared to get hit in the eye by Warriors forward Draymond Green in the first quarter on Tuesday night. Harden went to the locker room after the incident, returning to the game early in the second quarter.

James Harden has left the game after getting hit in the eye by Draymond Green.



As he was leaving the court both Green and Kevin Durant went over to check in on him. pic.twitter.com/yxBQDe5s4j — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) May 1, 2019

Harden’s right eye has a contusion.... or whatever it’s called when it’s in your actual eye pic.twitter.com/yptHfmHRzY — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 1, 2019

Harden finished Tuesday night with 29 points on 9-19 shooting, but it wasn't enough to stop Golden State from seizing a 2–0 series lead. Kevin Durant matched Harden with 29 points while Green tallied 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Game 3 from the Toyota Center in Houston will be on Saturday, May 4. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET.