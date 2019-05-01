James Harden Discusses Eye Injury After Game 2 Loss to Warriors: 'I Barely Can See'

Harden finished with 29 points on Tuesday night in Golden State's 115-109 victory at Oracle Arena. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 01, 2019

Rockets guard James Harden discussed his lacerated eye following Houston's 115-109 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday night, telling reporters "I barely can see."

"Can't see nothing, I barely can see," Harden said. "They put a couple drops [in my eyes] to help numb it a little bit, but all the lights were blurry, yeah."

The reigning MVP appeared to get hit in the eye by Warriors forward Draymond Green in the first quarter on Tuesday night. Harden went to the locker room after the incident, returning to the game early in the second quarter. 

Harden finished Tuesday night with 29 points on 9-19 shooting, but it wasn't enough to stop Golden State from seizing a 2–0 series lead. Kevin Durant matched Harden with 29 points while Green tallied 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. 

Game 3 from the Toyota Center in Houston will be on Saturday, May 4. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message